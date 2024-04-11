Novo Integrated Sciences Secures Convertible Note Financing

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) has issued an update.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC, issuing a secured convertible promissory note worth over $6 million, maturing in April 2025, with a 10.9% annual interest rate. The note allows the holder to convert the debt into company stock under certain conditions and includes a clause for shareholder approval within six months. The company has also repaid existing debts using the funds acquired and secured the transaction with interests in its assets and those of its subsidiaries, Acenzia Inc. and Novo Healthnet Limited.

Learn more about NVOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.