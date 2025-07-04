Novatti Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Novatti Group ( (AU:NOV) ) is now available.

Novatti Group Limited has announced the quotation of 9,038,698 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 4, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the accessibility and attractiveness of its securities in the financial market.

Novatti Group Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing digital payment solutions and services. The company is known for its innovative approach to facilitating seamless financial transactions and enhancing digital payment infrastructures.

