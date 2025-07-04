Novatti Group Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Novatti Group ( (AU:NOV) ) has issued an announcement.

Novatti Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Peter Pawlowitsch. The change involves the acquisition of 5,111,581 fully paid ordinary shares and the disposal of 3,750,000 unlisted ZEPOs expiring in 2028 and 1,361,581 unlisted ZEPOs expiring in 2027. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a strategic move in the company’s governance and could influence the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 905,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.35M

