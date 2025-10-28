Novartis Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with Key Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

In its Q3 2025 financial results, Novartis reported a 7% increase in net sales and core operating income, driven by strong performance of key brands like Kisqali and Kesimpta. The company achieved significant milestones, including FDA approval for Rhapsido and positive Phase III results for ianalumab, which are expected to support long-term growth. Despite challenges from generic competition, Novartis maintained stable core operating income margins and reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting high single-digit sales growth and low-teens growth in core operating income.

The most recent analyst rating on (NVS) stock is a Hold with a $140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Novartis stock, see the NVS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVS is a Outperform.

Novartis’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust profitability, efficient operations, and strategic investments are complemented by a positive market outlook and shareholder-friendly initiatives like the share buyback program. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, and valuation metrics indicate a fair price, balancing growth and income potential.

Novartis AG is a leading global healthcare company based in Basel, Switzerland, specializing in innovative medicines. The company focuses on four core therapeutic areas: cardiovascular-renal-metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, with significant market presence and pipeline assets in each. Novartis is committed to advancing its technology platforms, including gene & cell therapy, radioligand therapy, and xRNA, and is focused on expanding in key markets such as the US, China, Germany, and Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,398,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $249.5B

