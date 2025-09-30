Novartis Gains FDA Approval for Rhapsido® in CSU Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Novartis ( (NVS) ).

On September 30, 2025, Novartis announced that its drug Rhapsido® (remibrutinib) received FDA approval as the first oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults who remain symptomatic despite antihistamine treatment. This approval marks a significant advancement in CSU care, offering a new oral treatment option that provides fast relief without the need for injections or lab monitoring. The approval is based on positive results from Phase III clinical trials, and it expands Novartis’s immunology portfolio, potentially impacting the lives of 1.7 million people in the US living with CSU.

Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Basel, Switzerland, primarily focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. The company is known for its innovative treatments in various medical fields, including immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

