NOVAGOLD Unveils 2023 Sustainability Achievements

Novagold Resources Inc (TSE:NG) has released an update.

NOVAGOLD Resources Inc has announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing their strong ESG performance, including their health and safety achievements, environmental protection efforts, and community engagement initiatives. The report highlights NOVAGOLD’s partnerships, particularly their work with Donlin Gold LLC and local corporations, to maintain the social license of the Donlin Gold project. Additionally, the company has integrated climate-related financial disclosures into the report and aligned it with the Global Reporting Initiative framework.

For further insights into TSE:NG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.