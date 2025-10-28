Nova Minerals Issues New Shares and ADSs Amid Ongoing Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Minerals ( (AU:NVA) ) has provided an announcement.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 84,000 fully paid shares following the exercise of US Warrants, along with 7,000 American Depositary Shares to be traded on NASDAQ. This move is part of the company’s compliance with the Corporations Act, allowing secondary trading exemptions for these securities. The announcement indicates Nova’s ongoing exploration activities and its strategic financial maneuvers to enhance market positioning.

Nova Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on various stock exchanges including ASX, NASDAQ, and FSE, and is involved in projects located in Alaska, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 2,052,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$340.7M

