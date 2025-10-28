Nova Minerals Expands Capital with New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Minerals ( (AU:NVA) ) has provided an announcement.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 84,000 new ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning, offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with its growth prospects.

More about Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of gold and other precious metals, aiming to expand its market presence through strategic resource development.

Average Trading Volume: 2,052,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$340.7M

