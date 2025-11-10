Nova Minerals Advances Gold and Antimony Projects in Alaska

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nova Minerals ( (AU:NVA) ) has issued an announcement.

Nova Minerals has reached a pivotal stage in its operations at the Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, with significant advancements in both gold and antimony exploration. The company has completed a successful drilling program and received a substantial grant from the U.S. Department of War to develop a domestic antimony supply chain. With no debt and substantial funding, Nova is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for gold and critical minerals, aiming to enhance its industry standing and deliver economic benefits to Alaska.

More about Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold and antimony production. The company is working towards becoming a global gold producer and establishing a domestic antimony supply chain in Alaska, which is of strategic importance for the U.S. critical minerals market.

YTD Price Performance: 132.43%

Average Trading Volume: 2,369,302

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$353.3M

