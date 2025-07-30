Nova Minerals Advances Estelle Project with New Drilling and Funding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nova Minerals Limited Sponsored ADR ( (NVA) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Nova Minerals Limited released its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company commenced a 15,000-meter drill program at its Estelle Project, targeting gold at RPM and Korbel deposits and antimony at the Stibium prospect. The U.S. Department of Defense grant application to fast-track the Antimony Project is at an advanced stage, highlighting the project’s strategic importance. Nova raised US$12.1 million in July 2025 to support its drilling and exploration programs. The company also appointed Mr. Chaim Berger as an Independent Non-Executive Director, enhancing its corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (NVA) stock is a Buy with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nova Minerals Limited Sponsored ADR stock, see the NVA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVA is a Neutral.

Nova Minerals’ overall stock score is moderate, driven primarily by its stable financial position with strong profitability but offset by recent declines in revenue and EBIT margins. The technical analysis reveals mixed signals with short-term momentum but lacks strong upward trends. Valuation concerns are evident with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, limiting the attractiveness of the stock from a value perspective.

More about Nova Minerals Limited Sponsored ADR

Nova Minerals Limited is a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, U.S.A. The company is involved in the exploration and development of gold and antimony resources, with a strategic emphasis on advancing its prospects towards feasibility and permitting.

Average Trading Volume: 37,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $70.64M

