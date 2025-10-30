Nova Eye Medical Reports Strong Sales Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Eye Medical Limited reported a 32% increase in global sales, excluding China, for the quarter ending September 2025, with revenue reaching US$4.9 million. The company received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its iTrack™ Advance product, which is expected to enhance its market presence in China. Despite slower-than-expected commercial expansion in the USA and Canada, the company reaffirmed its FY26 sales revenue guidance and is targeting improved cash flow and EBITDA breakeven by the second half of FY26.

Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices.

Average Trading Volume: 301,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$44.86M

