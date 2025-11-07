Nouveau Monde Graphite Settles Accrued Interests with Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nouveau Monde Mining ( (TSE:NOU) ) has issued an update.

On October 1, 2025, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. announced the settlement of accrued interests related to a private placement from November 2022. The company issued 106,161 common shares to Investissement Québec to cover the interests due for the third quarter of 2025, marking a strategic transaction with a significant stakeholder.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NOU) stock is a Buy with a C$4.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nouveau Monde Mining stock, see the TSE:NOU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NOU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NOU is a Underperform.

Nouveau Monde Mining is facing significant financial challenges with persistent losses and no revenue generation, heavily impacting its score. While technical indicators suggest some positive momentum, the lack of profitability and unattractive valuation metrics weigh down the overall assessment. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves key strategic and operational questions unanswered.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:NOU stock, click here.

More about Nouveau Monde Mining

Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company focused on developing responsible mining and advanced processing operations to supply carbon-neutral active anode material for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. The company is positioned as a strategic supplier for lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, emphasizing sustainability and supply chain traceability.

Average Trading Volume: 125,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$532.9M

See more insights into NOU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue