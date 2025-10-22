NOTE AB Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NOTE AB ( (SE:NOTE) ) has shared an announcement.

NOTE AB has announced the formation of its Nomination Committee for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2026. The committee, comprising representatives from the company’s largest shareholders, is tasked with proposing candidates for key positions and decisions at the AGM, which could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

NOTE is a competitive EMS provider specializing in the production of PCBAs, subassemblies, and box build products. The company focuses on delivering high-end manufacturing, custom logistics solutions, and consulting services, primarily serving large corporations and enterprises in northern Europe. NOTE operates in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria, and China, with a strong presence in the global market.

