Norwood Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Norwood Financial ( (NWFL) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Norwood Financial Corp announced its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2025, highlighting significant growth in earnings and improved financial metrics. The company reported an 85% increase in fully diluted EPS compared to the same period in 2024, with a notable rise in return on assets and net interest margin. The announcement underscores Norwood’s successful strategy in enhancing profitability and efficiency, supported by a disciplined approach to growth and credit management. The company’s rebranding initiative, ‘Every Day Better,’ has been well-received, further strengthening its market position and company culture.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWFL) stock is a Hold with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwood Financial stock, see the NWFL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWFL is a Neutral.

Norwood Financial’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its stable financial position and attractive dividend yield, which are offset by weak profitability and cash flow generation. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio raises concerns about overvaluation. The absence of recent earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context for the stock’s performance.

Norwood Financial Corp, along with its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on community banking. The company provides a range of banking products and services, including loans and deposits, with a strong emphasis on maintaining credit quality and improving profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 21,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $229.6M

