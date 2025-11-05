Norwest Minerals Retracts Forward-Looking Statements and Updates Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norwest Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:NWM) ) has provided an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has retracted certain forward-looking statements from its recent investor presentation due to a lack of reasonable basis under ASX Listing Rules. The company advises investors not to rely on these statements for investment decisions and will update once further work is completed. Additionally, a revised presentation has been issued to include missing mineral resource estimate details for the Bulgera project.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. is an Australian company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company focuses on projects such as the Bulgera and Marymia East Gold Projects and the Arunta West Critical Minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 2,602,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.39M

