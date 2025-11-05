Norwegian Cruise Line Reports Record Revenue in Q3 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line ( (NCLH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Norwegian Cruise Line presented to its investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a leading global cruise company operating Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, with a fleet of 34 ships offering itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reported a record total revenue of $2.9 billion, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, highlighting strong performance across all brands.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $419.3 million and an EPS of $0.86. The company exceeded its guidance with an Adjusted EBITDA of $1.019 billion and Adjusted Net Income of $596 million. Strategic capital market transactions were completed, reducing shares outstanding by approximately 7.5% and strengthening the capital structure.

Looking ahead, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings remains optimistic about its strategic focus on Caribbean itineraries and the sustained demand for luxury travel. The company expects continued growth in 2026, with Load Factor anticipated to exceed 2024 levels, supported by its multi-brand portfolio.

Overall, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is well-positioned for future growth, with a strong balance sheet and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing its market presence and financial performance.

