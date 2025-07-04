Norwegian Air Shuttle to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) just unveiled an update.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 11. The results will be presented by the company’s CEO and CFO in Oslo, with a live webcast available for broader access. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline company operating within the aviation industry, primarily offering low-cost air travel services. The company focuses on providing affordable flight options across various destinations, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 10,403,067

Current Market Cap: NOK15.04B

