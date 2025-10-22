Norton Motorcycles Unveils New Design Direction Under TVS Ownership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TVS Motor Company Limited ( (IN:TVSMOTOR) ) has issued an update.

Norton Motorcycles, under the ownership of TVS Motor Company, has unveiled the first official design sketch of its upcoming flagship superbike as part of its Resurgence campaign. This new design direction, guided by Chief Creative Advisor Professor Gerry McGovern, marks a significant shift towards modernity and innovation for the brand, with a reimagined identity set to debut at EICMA in Milan later this year. The initiative highlights Norton’s commitment to blending its rich British heritage with contemporary design elements, aiming to enhance its market position and appeal to a broader audience.

More about TVS Motor Company Limited

TVS Motor Company Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, known for its production of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers. The company focuses on delivering innovative and high-quality products to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1735.8B INR

For detailed information about TVSMOTOR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

