NorthWest Copper Reports Successful 2025 AGM Outcomes

Northwest Copper ( (TSE:NWST) ) has issued an announcement.

NorthWest Copper Corp. announced the successful results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed items were approved by shareholders. The re-election of the board of directors, reappointment of officers and committee chairs, and the approval of the company’s Equity Incentive Plan and auditor appointment reflect strong shareholder support, reinforcing the company’s strategic direction and commitment to responsible exploration.

More about Northwest Copper

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a range of advanced and early-stage projects located in British Columbia. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for copper and gold, and emphasizes responsible mineral exploration by collaborating with First Nations to incorporate stewardship best practices.

Average Trading Volume: 304,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$104.2M

