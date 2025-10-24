Northwest Biotherapeutics Files New Form S-3 Registration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northwest Biotherapeutics ( (NWBO) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Northwest Biotherapeutics filed a new Form S-3 registration statement to replace its existing shelf registration, which was set to expire on October 25, 2025. This filing ensures the company maintains an ongoing effective shelf registration, which is crucial for its operational continuity and market activities.

More about Northwest Biotherapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 3,180,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $318.7M

See more insights into NWBO stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

