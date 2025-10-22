Northrop Grumman Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Northrop Grumman Corp. ( (NOC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northrop Grumman Corp. presented to its investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company that provides innovative solutions to equip customers with capabilities for global security and exploration.

In its third quarter of 2025, Northrop Grumman reported a 4% increase in sales to $10.4 billion, with a notable rise in net awards to $12.2 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.17. The company also saw a 10% increase in diluted earnings per share, reaching $7.67.

Key financial highlights include a 11% increase in operating income to $1.242 billion and a segment operating margin rate of 12.3%. The company’s Defense Systems and Mission Systems segments showed significant growth, with sales increases of 14% and 10% respectively. However, the Space Systems segment experienced a 6% decline in sales due to the wind-down of certain programs.

Looking ahead, Northrop Grumman has raised its 2025 EPS guidance range, reflecting confidence in continued strong demand across its business segments. The company anticipates growth in each of its four business segments next year, driven by ongoing global demand for its portfolio.

