Northrim Bancorp CIO Benjamin Craig Exits with Compensation Package

Benjamin Craig, previously the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Northrim BanCorp, Inc.’s subsidiary Northrim Bank, has left the company as of April 9, 2024. Per his Employment Agreement, he will receive his earned base salary, reimbursable expenses, and 0.75 times his highest yearly salary from the past three years. Additionally, for nine months post-termination, the company will cover his health and dental insurance.

