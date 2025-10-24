Northfield Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Northfield ( (NFBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northfield presented to its investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a financial institution operating primarily in New York and New Jersey, offering a range of banking services through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $10.8 million, marking an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share.

Key financial highlights include a rise in diluted earnings per share to $0.27, an increase in net interest income to $34.5 million, and a notable improvement in net interest margin. Despite a slight decline in loan balances, the company saw growth in deposits and maintained strong asset quality. Non-interest income also saw a significant boost, primarily due to higher yields on bank-owned life insurance.

Looking ahead, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. remains focused on expanding its net interest and non-interest income while managing expenses to enhance operating income. The company continues to prioritize meeting the financial needs of its communities and delivering value to its stockholders.

