Northern Trust Q3 2025 Financial Results Released

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Northern ( (NTRS) ) has provided an update.

Northern Trust Corporation reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showing a net income of $457.6 million and earnings per diluted common share of $2.29, an increase from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The company experienced solid revenue growth across trust fees, capital markets, and net interest income, contributing to a strong return on equity and positive operating leverage. The results reflect Northern Trust’s focus on its ‘One Northern Trust’ strategy, aiming to enhance shareholder value and maintain sound financial measures.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTRS) stock is a Hold with a $147.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Northern stock, see the NTRS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NTRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTRS is a Outperform.

Northern Trust’s overall score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators. While financial performance shows profitability, challenges in revenue growth and cash flow are notable. The company’s strategic initiatives and corporate actions, such as stock buybacks and leadership changes, further support its potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on NTRS stock, click here.

More about Northern

Average Trading Volume: 1,172,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.64B

For detailed information about NTRS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue