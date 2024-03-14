Northern Superior Scales Down Rockland Stake

Northern Superior Resources (TSE:SUP) has released an update.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. has sold 7.8 million shares of Rockland Resources Ltd. for C$195,000, reducing its stake from approximately 15.6% to 4.3%. The sale was part of a strategic disposition on the open market and may lead to further sales depending on market conditions. Northern Superior continues its focus on gold exploration in Québec and Ontario, holding significant land for potential discovery.

