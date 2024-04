Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of 133,513 performance rights, effective April 26, 2024, due to an agreement between the entity and the holders. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing management of its issued capital, as detailed in their latest securities update.

