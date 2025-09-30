Northern Star Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern Star Resources Ltd ( (AU:NST) ) has provided an announcement.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Marnie Helen Finlayson acquiring an additional 1,762 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, increasing her total holdings to 8,224 shares. This change reflects a personal investment decision by the director and may indicate confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

Northern Star Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and production of gold. The company is known for its strategic acquisitions and development of high-quality gold projects, positioning itself as a significant player in the global gold market.

