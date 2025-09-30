Northern 2 VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern 2 VCT ( (GB:NTV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of 30 September 2025, the company has 239,707,349 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders or other interested parties to determine their voting rights or any changes in them.

