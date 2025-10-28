North Stawell Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. ( (AU:NSM) ) has issued an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,184,211 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market standing and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about North Stawell Minerals, Ltd.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction of minerals, aiming to enhance its market presence and resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 200,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.38M

