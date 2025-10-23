North Eastern Carrying Corporation Submits AGM Minutes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from North Eastern Carrying Corp. Ltd. ( (IN:NECCLTD) ).

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited has submitted the certified minutes of its 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2025. This submission is in compliance with SEBI regulations and is intended for record-keeping purposes, demonstrating the company’s adherence to corporate governance standards.

North Eastern Carrying Corp. Ltd.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing services that facilitate the movement of goods. The company is focused on enhancing its market presence through efficient logistics solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.04B INR

