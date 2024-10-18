North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Dividends

North American Financial 15 Split Corp A 2019-01.12.24 (TSE:FFN) has released an update.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced its regular monthly dividends for shareholders, with Class A shares receiving $0.11335 and Preferred shares $0.07917, payable on November 8, 2024. The company, which invests in a portfolio of prominent financial services firms, has distributed a total of $28.60 per share since inception. This consistent performance highlights the company’s commitment to providing stable returns to its investors.

For further insights into TSE:FFN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.