Norsk Hydro Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA is a global leader in the aluminium and renewable energy sectors, known for its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation. In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Norsk Hydro reported a strong adjusted EBITDA of NOK 7.8 billion, reflecting a 33% increase from the same period last year. The company also generated a free cash flow of NOK 5 billion, with an adjusted return on average capital employed (RoaCE) of 12%. Despite facing global market uncertainties, Norsk Hydro has taken proactive measures to enhance operational efficiency and financial flexibility. Key strategic moves include reducing the 2025 capital expenditure target by NOK 1.5 billion and implementing an external hiring freeze for white-collar positions. The company also successfully issued its first European Green Bond, raising EUR 500 million to fund eligible green projects. Looking ahead, Norsk Hydro remains focused on maintaining financial discipline and operational efficiency while navigating the challenges of the global market.

