Norman Broadbent Director Buys Company Shares

Norman Broadbent PLC, an executive search and interim management firm, has announced that Non-Executive Director Devyani Vaishampayan has acquired 85,000 Ordinary Shares at 5.75p each. This transaction increases Vaishampayan’s stake in the company to approximately 0.13% of its issued share capital. The purchase, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a notable investment by a key member of the company’s board of directors.

