Norfolk Southern Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Norfolk Southern Corp ( (NSC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Norfolk Southern Corp presented to its investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, a major player in the freight transportation sector, operates a 22-state network and is known for its extensive intermodal capabilities and commitment to sustainability.

In its third quarter of 2025, Norfolk Southern reported a revenue of $3.1 billion and an income from railway operations of $1.1 billion, with a focus on safety and productivity improvements. The company has also raised its productivity target for the year to $200 million.

Key financial metrics showed a slight increase in adjusted income from railway operations, which rose by 2% compared to the previous year, despite a decline in fuel surcharge revenue. The operating ratio was adjusted to 63.3%, reflecting a marginal improvement. Diluted earnings per share, after adjustments, also saw a 2% increase to $3.30.

Looking ahead, Norfolk Southern’s management remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency and service consistency, aiming to build a strong foundation for long-term success.

