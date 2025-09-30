Norfolk Metals Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Norfolk Metals Ltd. ( (AU:NFL) ).

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Patrick Holywell, who controls PCTV Pty Ltd. The change involves the acquisition of 325,000 Class A and B Performance Rights and 650,000 Unquoted Options with an exercise price of $0.20, approved by shareholders during a recent general meeting. This adjustment in director’s interests reflects the company’s ongoing governance and shareholder engagement practices, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Norfolk Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 151,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.21M

