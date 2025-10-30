Norfolk Metals Advances Carmen Copper Project with New Drilling and Strategic Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Norfolk Metals Ltd. ( (AU:NFL) ) is now available.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has commenced its maiden drill campaign at the Carmen Copper Project in Chile, marking a significant step in its exploration efforts. The company completed a $3.5 million capital raise to support its expanding exploration plans, and appointed David Fowler, with extensive mining and financial experience, to its board. These developments strengthen Norfolk’s operational and strategic positioning in the copper mining sector.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. operates in the mining industry with a focus on copper exploration and development. The company is currently engaged in the Carmen Copper Project in Chile, which involves extensive exploration and exploitation licenses over a significant mineralized area.

