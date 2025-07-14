Nordson Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nordson ( (NDSN) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, Nordson Corporation appointed Joseph M. Rutledge as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, succeeding Stephen Shamrock who left the company on July 10, 2025. Rutledge, with extensive experience from Eaton Corporation, will oversee Nordson’s accounting operations and financial reporting, potentially strengthening the company’s financial management and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (NDSN) stock is a Buy with a $260.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nordson stock, see the NDSN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NDSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NDSN is a Outperform.

Nordson’s overall stock score of 77 is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s solid profitability, effective cost management, and strategic growth initiatives position it well within its industry. Technical analysis and valuation provide a more balanced view but do not significantly detract from the overall positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on NDSN stock, click here.

More about Nordson

Average Trading Volume: 389,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.48B

See more insights into NDSN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue