Nordnet Concludes Share Buyback and Launches New Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nordnet AB ( (SE:SAVE) ) has shared an update.

Nordnet has completed a share buyback program, acquiring 919,819 shares for SEK 250 million, and is initiating a new program to optimize its capital structure and return capital to shareholders. The new buyback will be managed by Citigroup, with repurchases on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange, and aims to buy back up to SEK 250 million in shares by March 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:SAVE) stock is a Buy with a SEK306.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nordnet AB stock, see the SE:SAVE Stock Forecast page.

More about Nordnet AB

Nordnet is a leading pan-Nordic digital platform that specializes in savings and investments. The company focuses on providing private savers with access to the same information, tools, and services as professional investors, emphasizing innovation, simplicity, and transparency.

YTD Price Performance: 19.26%

Average Trading Volume: 187,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK67.7B

Learn more about SAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue