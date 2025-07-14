Nordique Resources Partners with Think Ink for Enhanced Digital Marketing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brascan Gold ( (TSE:NORD) ) has shared an announcement.

Nordique Resources Inc. has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services to enhance its digital presence and expand market awareness through a 12-month agreement worth up to USD $250,000. This strategic move aims to bolster Nordique’s market positioning by utilizing Think Ink’s expertise in digital marketing, including native and display advertising, video content distribution, and targeted email marketing, potentially impacting the company’s operations and stakeholder engagement positively.

Nordique Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-potential gold opportunities. It aims to build a diversified portfolio across prospective mineral belts, with its main asset being the Isoneva Gold Project in the under-explored Western Finland Gold Belt. The company also maintains the early-stage Fairview Project in British Columbia, leveraging modern, data-driven exploration and strong local partnerships to generate shareholder value.

