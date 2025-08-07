Nordic Semiconductor ASA to Release Q2 2025 Results and Host Investor Calls

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nordic Semiconductor ASA ( (GB:0FF9) ) has shared an update.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has announced that it will release its second quarter results for 2025 on August 13, with a webcast presentation by CEO Vegard Wollan and CFO Pål Elstad. The company will also host Q&A sessions with analysts and investors on August 14, indicating a proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders and maintaining transparency in its financial communications.

More about Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on providing wireless communication solutions. The company is known for its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and other wireless products, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and connectivity solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 584,002

Current Market Cap: NOK26.44B

