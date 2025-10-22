Nordic Semiconductor ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Results with Webcast and Q&A Sessions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA ( (GB:0FF9) ) has provided an announcement.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA announced it will release its third quarter results for 2025 on October 29, with a live webcast presentation by the CEO and CFO. The company will also hold Q&A sessions with analysts and investors on October 30, indicating a proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders and maintaining transparency in its financial communications.

More about Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the development and production of wireless communication solutions. The company is known for its Bluetooth low energy technology and other wireless technologies, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and connectivity solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 684,730

Current Market Cap: NOK32.9B

