Nordic Halibut Completes Subsequent Offering to Boost Growth

Nordic Halibut AS has successfully completed its subsequent repair offering, resulting in the subscription and allocation of 83,487 new shares at NOK 20 per share, leading to an increase in the company’s share capital by NOK 417,435. The new shares are set to be registered and tradable on Euronext Growth Oslo, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position and support its growth plans.

Nordic Halibut is a prominent Atlantic halibut farming company based in Western Norway, with its headquarters in Averøy, Nordmøre. The company boasts a fully integrated value chain from genetics to sales and has achieved significant advancements in early phase production. It aims to expand its production volumes with targets of 4,500 tonnes HOG by 2027 and 10,350 tonnes HOG by 2031, focusing on organic growth to enhance shareholder value.

