Nordic Financials ASA Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 62%

The latest announcement is out from Aega ASA ( (DE:82T0) ).
Nordic Financials ASA has successfully completed its rights issue, receiving subscriptions for approximately 3.24 billion new shares, significantly oversubscribing the 2 billion shares initially offered by 62%. This oversubscription indicates strong investor interest and could positively impact the company’s financial standing and market position.
More about Aega ASA
YTD Price Performance: -93.51%
Average Trading Volume: 51,335,173
Current Market Cap: NOK58.02M
