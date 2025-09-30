Nordic American Tankers Announces AGM Date for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nordic American Tanker ( (NAT) ) has shared an update.

Nordic American Tankers Limited announced on September 29, 2025, that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for November 21, 2025. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting was set for September 12, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the timeline for shareholder engagement and decision-making processes, which are crucial for the company’s governance and future strategic directions.

The most recent analyst rating on (NAT) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nordic American Tanker stock, see the NAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NAT is a Neutral.

Nordic American Tanker’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical momentum, despite financial challenges and a high valuation. The attractive dividend yield provides some offset to valuation concerns, but investors should be cautious of potential overbought conditions and financial risks.

More about Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a company operating in the shipping industry, primarily focusing on the transportation of crude oil through its fleet of tankers. The company is known for its strategic positioning in the tanker market and its commitment to providing reliable and efficient shipping services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,956,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $652.2M

