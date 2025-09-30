Nordhealth AS Approves Incentive Scheme to Boost Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nordhealth AS ( (DE:6E5) ) has issued an update.

Nordhealth AS has approved an incentive scheme, allocating up to 7,217,260 options linked to its shares for executive management and key employees. This move aims to drive performance with options vesting based on time and share price growth, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by aligning management interests with shareholder value.

More about Nordhealth AS

Nordhealth is a publicly listed, fast-growing cloud-based healthcare SaaS company headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. It focuses on empowering veterinary and therapy professionals through its software solutions, serving over 60,000 professionals across 13,000 clinics in more than 30 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 12,374

Current Market Cap: NOK2.81B

