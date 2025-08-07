Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nomura Holdings ( (JP:8604) ) has provided an announcement.

Nomura Holdings announced the completion of its interim review for the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with no changes from the previously disclosed figures. The company reported a significant increase in net income attributable to shareholders, showcasing a robust financial performance with a 51.7% rise compared to the previous year, indicating strong operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8604) stock is a Hold with a Yen870.00 price target.

More about Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a prominent financial services group based in Japan, with listings on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges, as well as overseas in New York and Singapore. The company specializes in investment banking, asset management, and securities, serving a diverse range of clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 11,872,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2936.4B



