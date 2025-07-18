Nomura Holdings Reports Strong Financial Performance in Latest Annual Filing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nomura Holdings ( (NMR) ) has provided an update.

On June 23, 2025, Nomura Holdings, Inc. submitted its Annual Securities Report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. This report, filed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, provides comprehensive insights into the company’s financial performance, including a notable increase in total revenue and net income. The filing reflects Nomura’s strategic positioning and operational resilience in the financial industry, impacting stakeholders by showcasing its robust financial health and growth trajectory.

Spark’s Take on NMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NMR is a Neutral.

Nomura Holdings demonstrates strong growth and operational efficiency with a robust revenue increase and high EBIT margin. However, financial risks from high leverage and negative cash flow, coupled with technical indicators showing potential bearish trends, balance the positive valuation metrics and strategic initiatives from the earnings call. The stock’s low P/E ratio and healthy dividend yield make it attractive for value investors, but caution is advised due to financial and market volatility.

More about Nomura Holdings

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a prominent financial services group based in Tokyo, Japan. The company primarily offers investment banking, asset management, and brokerage services, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 613,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.36B

