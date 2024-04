Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. has announced a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share for the fiscal year 2023/24, payable on June 3, 2024, to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2024. This represents an increase from the previous year’s dividend of 12 yen per share. The total dividends paid amount to 44,567 million yen, sourced from the company’s retained earnings.

