Nolato AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Nolato AB ( ($SE:NOLA.B) ).

Nolato AB reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with an increase in operating profit and EBITA margin, driven by strategic price and cost adjustments. The company continues to focus on organic growth and expanding its global footprint, particularly in Asia, while maintaining a strong financial position that supports future investments and acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:NOLA.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nolato AB stock, see the SE:NOLA.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Nolato AB

Nolato AB operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on providing Medical Solutions and Engineered Solutions. The company is known for its strategic investments in expanding capacity in Hungary, Poland, and Malaysia, enhancing its global production capabilities and market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 231,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK16.3B

