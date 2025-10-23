Nokia’s Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Positioning for AI Era

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) is now available.

Nokia reported a 9% increase in comparable revenue for the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth across all business segments, particularly a 19% increase in Optical Networks. Despite a decrease in gross margin, the company maintained its full-year outlook, adjusting its comparable operating profit forecast to 1.7–2.2 billion euros due to changes in venture fund reporting. Nokia’s strategic moves include expanding its production capabilities and forming a key partnership with Nscale, positioning itself as a market leader in advanced networks amid growing demand in the AI era.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leading company in the telecommunications industry, primarily focusing on network infrastructure, mobile networks, cloud and network services, and technology. The company is known for its advanced and reliable network solutions, catering to a wide range of clients including AI and cloud service providers.

